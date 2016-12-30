Innocoll sized up after devastating FDA development

Shares of Innocoll Holdings (INNL -63.2% ) are in freefall after yesterday's slam by the FDA on Xaracoll. Healthcare analysts are doing a quick reset off the development.

FBR Capital: The investment firm downgrades INNL to Market Perform from Outperform and slashes its price target to $2 from $10.

Janney: The analyst team calls out the high funding risks as it lowers INNL to Market Perform from Outperform. The PT is also cut 80% to $2.

JMP: Analyst Jason Butler warns that a capital raise is likely. Shares are rated at Market Perform.

Previously: Innocoll gets refusal to file letter from FDA on XARACOLL; -52% after hours (Dec. 29)

Sources: Marketbeat.com and Bloomberg