Duke Energy exits Latin America with closing of Brazil sale

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) is officially out of Latin America after closing the $1.2B sale of its Brazilian power operations to China Three Gorges.

The company unloaded 10 hydroelectric power plants in the deal, totaling 2,090 megawatts of capacity.

Combined with the sale of businesses in Peru, Chile, Ecuador, Guatemala, El Salvador and Argentina to I Squared Capital (also for about $1.2B), Duke expects to clear about $1.9B total that will be used to pay down debt (at last report, just over $50B worth).

“Today marks a significant milestone in the strategic transformation of our company,” CEO Lynn Good said. “We completed these transactions ahead of schedule and are now fully focused on growing our regulated businesses in 2017 and beyond, including the natural gas platform.”