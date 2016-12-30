Sizing up restaurant stocks for 2017

The restaurant sector heads into 2017 with plenty of uncertainty as the impact of a new administration is hard to quantify. In general, operators in the U.S. have felt pressure from higher labor costs and soft traffic trends, although a post-election surge in consumer confidence bodes well.

A few restaurant sector morsels are posted below.

Top performers of 2016: RCI Hospitality Holdings (NASDAQ:RICK) +79%, Arco Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) +73%, Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) +49%, Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) +48%, Biglari Holdings (NYSE:BH) +48%.

Worst performers of 2016: Bravo Brio Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:BBRG) -58%, Noodles (NASDAQ:NDLS) -56%, Ruby Tuesday (NYSE:RT) -40%, One Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) -26%, Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) -25%.

Lowest forward P/E ratios: One Group Hospitality 8.50, RCI Hospitality 10.24, DineEquity (NYSE:DIN) 12.30, Bloomin' Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) 12.57, Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) 13.21.

Highest dividend yields: DineEquity 4.99%, Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) 4.28%, Yum Brands (NYSE:YUM) 3.21%, McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) 3.06%, Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) 3.04%.

Highest operating margins: Dunkin' Brands (NASDAQ:DNKN) 42%, Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) 32%, McDonald's 31%, Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (NASDAQ:PLKI) 27%, Nathan's (NASDAQ:NATH) 27%.

Now what's the most appetizing pick in the sector?

