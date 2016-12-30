Phoenix New Media converts Particle loans to equity

Phoenix New Media (FENG +1.2% ) has exercised a conversion of $20M of loans granted to Particle -- the runners of news/lifestyle app Yidian Zixun -- into series D1 preferred shares to be issued by Particle.

That will bring Phoenix's ownership of Particle to 47.8% from a previous 45.1%.

Particle had planned to use loan proceeds to expand the user base of the quickly growing app. Phoenix has an option to consolidate Particle financial statements into its own once Yidian's user base hits a particular level.