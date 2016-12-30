Baird doubles down on Tesla ahead of Gigafactory tour

Tesla Motors (TSLA) is a top pick of Baird for 2017 on its view that the energy storage business is accelerating.

"We recommend accumulating shares ahead of additional details being released about TSLA’s current battery costs and density metrics, and believe the upcoming Gigafactory tour on January 4 will be a positive catalyst for the stock," writes analyst Ben Kallo.

Expect to hear more from Baird next week with the firm due to host a dinner with Tesla management on January 3 ahead of a Gigfactory tour the next day.

Baird's price target on Tesla is very precise $269.34.