Cabot Oil & Gas sets new gas agreement for Atlantic Sunrise

Cabot Oil & Gas (COG +2.3% ) has a new definitive gas sale and purchase agreement tied to Williams Partners' (NYSE:WPZ) Atlantic Sunrise project.

The company says that the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission issued a final Environmental Impact Statement on Atlantic Sunrise, paving the way for an early 2017 final decision (and then a mid-2017 start to construction).

Along with previous agreements linked to Cabot's 850,000 MMBtu transport capacity on Atlantic Sunrise, the company has agreed to sell an additional 150,000 MMBtu of natural gas starting from full in-service -- which is expected in mid-2018, if all goes as planned.