Macau revenue forecasts stay positive

Macau gross gaming revenue is expected to increase 9% Y/Y in December to ~19.99B patacas ($2.5B), according to a Bloomberg survey of analysts.

The same group expects revenue to rise 7% in 2017, consisting of a 2% gain in VIP revenue and 12% jump in mass market revenue.

Investment firms with a focus on Macau are largely cautious into 2017 after the strong run in share prices during this year. Bernstein warns that a cooling real estate market could be a headwind on the VIP sector, while Wells Fargo thinks that mass market growth is decelerating.

Macau casino stocks: Wynn Macau (OTCPK:WYNMF, OTCPK:WYNMY, WYNN), Sands China (OTCPK:SCHYY, OTCPK:SCHYF, LVS), MGM China (OTCPK:MCHVF, OTCPK:MCHVY, MGM), Galaxy Entertainment (OTCPK:GXYEF), SJM Holdings (OTCPK:SJMHF, OTCPK:SJMHY), Melco Crown (NASDAQ:MPEL).

