Apple dips as Nikkei reports expected 10% iPhone production cuts

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has found today's low, down 0.8% , after a Nikkei report that says the company's going to cut iPhone production 10%, the second straight year of production cuts in the first calendar quarter.

That's based on Nikkei's calculations from suppliers. Information on global sales and latest model production suggests cuts in the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus lines, Nikkei says.

A shortage of camera sensors has crimped Apple's ability to make the bigger 7 Plus, which has two cameras on its back face.