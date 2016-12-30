Morningstar: Mix shift makes Salesforce.com a top 2017 pick

Morningstar points to expanding profit margins as it makes Salesforce.com (CRM -0.9%) one of its top picks for 2017.
"As Salesforce.com's billing mix tilts more toward renewals vs. new business, it should generate significant operating leverage via sales and marketing and research-and-development spending, yielding consistent margin expansion for several years," the firm says.
Also among top picks: America Movil (AMX -0.6%), set to play in a "rational three-player market" in Mexico, and Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH -0.4%).
Shares of Salesforce.com are down 12.6% on the year (and about 19% below May's all-time high), but are still up 30% from a 52-week low hit on Feb. 8.