Morningstar: Mix shift makes Salesforce.com a top 2017 pick

Morningstar points to expanding profit margins as it makes Salesforce.com (CRM -0.9% ) one of its top picks for 2017.

"As Salesforce.com's billing mix tilts more toward renewals vs. new business, it should generate significant operating leverage via sales and marketing and research-and-development spending, yielding consistent margin expansion for several years," the firm says.

Also among top picks: America Movil (AMX -0.6% ), set to play in a "rational three-player market" in Mexico, and Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH -0.4% ).