China Cord Blood +10% after report of potential premium deal

China Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) is up 10.6% and inching closer to a 52-week high as Geo Investing points to a tentative sale/purchase agreement indicating a much higher price than market.

The deal between the company's controlling shareholder, Golden Meditech Holdings, and a new buyer (Nanjing Yingpeng Huikang Medical Industry Investment Partnership) would transfer its entire stake for 5.764B yuan (just under $830M), Geo's Maj Soueidan notes.

That indicates a sale price per share of about 73 yuan, around $10.50, vs. yesterday's NYSE close of $5.47.

Explaining the inflated price (at least in part), the deal likely includes a control premium and hasn't yet been consummated, though the stock is on the move on NYSE.