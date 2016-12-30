GE deals may point toward possible succession

Dealmaking at General Electric (GE -0.4% ) could point the way toward a possible line of succession, suggests Rob Cox, noting that merging with Alstom and Baker Hughes provides some clues to the company's path forward.

Jeff Immelt doesn't have current plans to retire, but is 60, opening up investor speculation.

Meanwhile, an Alstom deal suggests that Steve Bolze (in charge of the power division) may be in pole position. "Shortly after absorbing Alstom, GE more than doubled its targeted cost savings from the French company to $3 billion," Cox notes. "If these pan out over the next year or two, Mr. Bolze will be hard to beat for Mr. Immelt’s seat."

Lorenzo Simonelli, who leads the oil and gas division integrating Baker Hughes, isn't far behind: "It is a complicated arrangement that presents a dramatic new blueprint should GE one day abandon its conglomerate structure."