Huntington Ingalls seals $486M contract for Coast Guard cutter

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) has nailed down a $486M contract to build a ninth National Security Cutter for the U.S. Coast Guard.

The National Security Cutters are flagships designed to replace high-endurance cutters that have been in service since the 1960s.

Of the previous eight NSCs, Ingalls' Shipbuilding division has delivered six and is currently building two more, set to be delivered in 2018 and 2019.

The 418-foot-long ships have capabilities for maritime homeland security, law enforcement and national security missions.