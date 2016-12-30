HollyFrontier says maintenance affected run rates

In an update on its refinery maintenance, HollyFrontier (HFC -1.2% ) says that unplanned Q4 maintenance on its Navajo Catalytic Reforming Unit has wrapped up -- and that cold weather there resulted in boiler outages that affected run rates.

Issues with the CRU at Tulsa also caused a rate reduction, it says. That refinery will use downtime to accerlate maintenance for units originally planned for later in 2017, including the East Crude Unit.

Because of the maintenance, HollyFrontier now says it expects crude oil throughput for the quarter to average 425,000 to 435,000 barrels per day.

Maintenance issues at refiners are in the spotlight after many companies deferred maintenance over the past couple of years to run flat out.