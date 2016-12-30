Incyte treats first patient in ruxolitinib Phase 2 trial

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) has treated its first patient in the pivotal trial for ruxolitinib in graft-versus-host disease.

The company's stock is among Nasdaq's biggest decliners after hours, -2.3% .

REACH-1 is a Phase 2 trial evaluating the drug (branded as Jakafi) in combination with corticosteroids to treat patients with steroid-refractory acute GVHD -- which might occur after a transplant that transfers genetically dissimilar blood stem cells.

The FDA has given ruxolitinib Breakthrough Therapy designation for the treatment of acute GVHD and Orphan Drug designation for the treatment of GVHD.