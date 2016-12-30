ETF winners and losers 2016: Strong U.S. equities masked uncertain world

When it comes to ETF winners and losers, the U.S. and Russia scored while Mexico, Ireland and Italy had a harder time -- and the blue-chip Dow may have been the year's biggest standout.

The DJIA SPDR (NYSEARCA:DIA) gained 13.5% for the year, outpacing the S&P 500 SPDR (SPY, which gained 9.6% ). Meanwhile iShares' Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) gained 19.8% for 2016.

Energy, financials and industrials were winners among sectors (Energy SPDR XLE up 24.9% on the year; Financial SPDR XLF up 20.2% ; Industrial SDR XLI up 17.4% ), while the healthcare SPDR XLV slipped 4.3% .

Among single-country funds, Peru (NYSEARCA:EPU), Brazil (NYSEARCA:EWZ) and Russia (NYSEARCA:ERUS) logged strong gains ( 62.5%, 61.2% and 50.6% respectively) while Italy (NYSEARCA:EWW) and Mexico (NYSEARCA:EWI) posted heavy declines ( -11.9% and -11.8% respectively).