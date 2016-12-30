Reuters: Strategic concerns could make Disney a Netflix buyer

More speculation about whether Netflix (NFLX -1.2% ) is the right acquisition target for Walt Disney (DIS -0.3% ) -- known to be on the hunt for a more direct distribution method.

Jennifer Saba hits a couple of familiar notes (Netflix would give Disney a massive streaming audience as well as a successor to CEO Bob Iger in Reed Hastings), but points out such a deal would be expensive: Netflix trades at well over 100 times forward earnings compared with Disney's 16 times. With a standard 30% premium, a deal might come at $65B.

Returns would be inadequate financially for Disney's tastes, but Saba suggests that strategic issues may loom larger in such a takeout.

Disney has paid out $1B for a third of BAMTech, which Iger called an "enabler" for the future of sports TV.