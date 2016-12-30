Reuters: Strategic concerns could make Disney a Netflix buyer

More speculation about whether Netflix (NFLX -1.2%) is the right acquisition target for Walt Disney (DIS -0.3%) -- known to be on the hunt for a more direct distribution method.
Jennifer Saba hits a couple of familiar notes (Netflix would give Disney a massive streaming audience as well as a successor to CEO Bob Iger in Reed Hastings), but points out such a deal would be expensive: Netflix trades at well over 100 times forward earnings compared with Disney's 16 times. With a standard 30% premium, a deal might come at $65B.
Returns would be inadequate financially for Disney's tastes, but Saba suggests that strategic issues may loom larger in such a takeout.
Disney has paid out $1B for a third of BAMTech, which Iger called an "enabler" for the future of sports TV.
Meanwhile, video is at the center of persistent chatter that Disney could get interested in Twitter (TWTR -0.6%), which this year pumped up its streaming offering to include football broadcasts.