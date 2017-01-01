Great Elm Capital to commence monthly distributions in Jan.

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) said on Dec. 27 it will begin regular monthly distributions in Jan. 2017.

GECC is a recently formed business development company that completed its merger with Full Circle Capital Corporation (“Full Circle”) on Nov. 3.

The initial distribution will commence at a 7% annual yield on NAV per share of $14.41, which equates to a monthly distribution of $0.083 per share. In addition to the regular monthly distribution, an incremental distribution of $0.166 per share, representing the estimated net investment income generated from the merger closing through year-end 2016, will be paid to stockholders of record as of December 30, 2016 on January 16, 2017.

CEO Peter A. Reed reiterated his commitment to grow GECC’s distribution to an annual 9% yield once the portfolio is fully invested.

The initial distribution yield of 7% is driven predominantly by a faster than anticipated conversion of the acquired Full Circle portfolio to cash, which Mr. Reed and the team view as a long-term positive for GECC, albeit a short-term hindrance to the generation of net interest income.

GECC closed +3.7% at $11.67

Source: Press Release