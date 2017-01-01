Here are Barron's top ideas for income investors in 2017

Barron's ranks the best and worst places for income-focused investors in a rising-rate world. In order of appeal:

Depressed European stocks: "Valuations have gotten more reasonable and dividend yields are ample, especially relative to ultralow or even negative yields on European government bonds."

U.S. electric utilities: "Their average yield of 3.6% is almost double that of the S&P 500. Utility dividends usually are secure, given regulated returns."

U.S. dividend stocks: "Even after rallying in 2016, high dividend-paying stocks still look appealing."

Junk bonds: "Junk yields still look good at an average of 6.3%. The interest-rate gap relative to Treasuries is still appealing at nearly 4.5%, but absolute yields are modest by historical standards."

Munis: looking better after a disappointing 2016.

REITs: "REITs now are on the inexpensive side of a fair-value range."

Preferreds: "REITs now are on the inexpensive side of a fair-value range."

Treasurys: "If Trump’s fiscal and economic policies prove inflationary, Treasuries are apt to suffer."

Telecom: There may be better value in other high-yielding parts of the market.

MLPs. Expects muted distribution growth.

Stocks and ETFs mentioned: FDD, VGK, VOD, RDS.A, UTG, DUK, SRE, XLU, NOBL, VYM, KO, BUD, PFE, OSTIX, HYT, VTA, JNK, NAD, BTT, VWIUX,PHMIX, SPG, BXP, EQR, VNQ, BAC, PFF, JPI, TIP, TLT, T, VZ, EPD, AMLP, BWP

See also Barron's infographic: Yield plays for 2017