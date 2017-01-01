Is January a blessing for bonds? Not quite

SocGen suspects investors have not forgotten about a powerful bond rally in each January of the past three years, each with its own rationale ("the 2H13 taper tantrum was reversed as the economy started to run out of steam; early 2015 saw the front running of the ECB’s QE; early 2016 saw a panic reaction to large capital outflows in China").

Still, firm says it does not expect a repeat:

The macro environment differs sharply. Global growth peaked in autumn 2013, and from there slowed down consistently into mid-2016. But it has now turned. Global inflation has also picked up, with U.S. wages, oil prices and the Chinese PPI all pointing north. Economic momentum into the turn of the year, especially in the DM world, is such that the global economy is likely to prove more resilient to shocks.

"The cyclical improvement, along with the ongoing reflation effort (U.S. fiscal stimulus in the pipe, ECB, BoE and BoJ remain very accommodative) will push market participants to reduce unprecedented exposure to the interest rate risk.

"Our directional bias for now remains bearish."

