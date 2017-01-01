Modi defends high denomination cash ban

In a New Year's address, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi defended his Nov. 8 decision to withdraw all 500 and 1,000 rupee bills, accounting for 86% of currency in circulation.

"In this fight against corruption and black money, it is clear that you would like to walk shoulder to shoulder with us (the government). For us, this is a blessing... Corruption, black money, and counterfeit notes had become so rampant in India's social fabric, that even honest people were brought to their knees."

ETFs: EPI, INDY, SCIF, INDA, INDL, PIN, INP, INXX, IIF, INCO, SCIN, SMIN