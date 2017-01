A gunman reportedly dressed in a Santa costume killed at least 39 people and wounded 69 at a famous nightclub in Istanbul during New Year's Eve celebrations. Many of the victims were foreigners.

Can Turkey's tourist industry survive the latest atrocity? The economy contracted for the first time in seven years during the third quarter, suffering from a failed coup and a series of deadly bombings in Istanbul and Ankara.

Update: Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the attack.

ETFs: TUR, TKF