North Korea is finalizing preparations for a test launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile, as well as an increase to its military capabilities.

"Research and development of cutting edge arms equipment is actively progressing and ICBM rocket test launch preparation is in its last stage," Kim Jong Un said during a televised New Year's Day speech.

Sanctions against the isolated regime were tightened last month after Pyongyang's fifth and largest nuclear test on Sept. 9.

