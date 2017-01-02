Brave new 2017 to kick off with higher euro area inflation - SocGen

SocGen expects euro-area inflation to hit a 39-month high this week:

"We expect euro area headline inflation to continue to improve for the eighth month in a row and climb to 1.1% Y/Y, the highest reading since September 2013. The negative drag from the energy component is likely to vanish, as a result of positive base effects from energy prices.

"On the food front, we expect the pick-up in EU internal market prices in the last few months to pass through to consumer prices.

"Nevertheless, the improvement observed throughout the various surveys published to date seems to signal improving inflationary pressure in the coming months. Looking ahead, we expect euro area inflation to remain above 1.0% next year, averaging 1.5% in 2017, with the core metric improving slightly to 1.0%."

