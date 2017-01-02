Comcast reaches carriage deal with Fox News

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has reached an agreement to continue carriage of Fox News Channel (FOX, FOXA), averting a blackout that would have left millions of viewers without access to the popular network.

Terms of the roughly four-year pact weren't disclosed, but sources said Comcast's monthly carriage fee for Fox News will exceed $1.50 per-subscriber initially, with annual increases.

As part of the deal, the two have also come to terms on a new distribution agreement for the YES regional sports network, which is home to the New York Yankees, and 12 other Fox-owned regional sports channels.