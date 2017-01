Hyundai Motor (OTC:HYMLF) and affiliate Kia Motors (OTC:KIMTF), which together form the world's fifth-largest automaker by sales, are bracing for another challenging year as they adjust to an industry shift away from sedans to SUVs.

Their combined sales target for this year is 8.25M cars, up just 1.5% from a 2016 target of 8.13M.

The South Korean automakers' final sales figures for 2016 are also due out later today, with analysts expecting a miss due to weak demand in emerging markets.