New drug approvals fall to six-year low

Last year turned out to be a disappointing one for new drug approvals with the FDA clearing just 22 new medicines for sale, the lowest number since 2010 and sharply down on 2015's tally of 45.

Several factors led to the decline: Five new drugs that had been scheduled for approval in 2016 ended up winning an early green light at the end of 2015. There was also a decline in drugs being filed for approval and the FDA rejected or delayed more applications in 2016 than in the previous two years.

ETFs: IBB, XLV, IYH, XBI, VHT, PJP, BBH, HQH, FBT, CURE, HQL, XPH, PBE, SBIO, FXH, FHLC, IHE, RXL, LABU, BBC, PPH, THQ, RYH, BBP, PSCH, LABD, UBIO, ZBIO, RXD, SICK, LABS, BTEC, FTXH, HCRF, IMED, JHMH, LNGR, PILL, PILS