Russian sanctions in focus

A top aide to President-elect Donald Trump said in an interview aired on Sunday that the White House may have disproportionately punished Moscow by ordering the expulsion of 35 Russian diplomats.

"One of the questions that we have is why the magnitude of this? Is that response in proportion to the actions taken? Maybe it was; maybe it wasn't but you have to think about that," incoming White House press secretary Sean Spicer declared.

Trump praised Vladimir Putin as "very smart" after he ruled out a tit-for-tat retaliation, but will investigate U.S. intelligence allegations that Russia was behind a cyber attack aimed at disrupting the 2016 presidential race.

