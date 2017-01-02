RDS: Leadership changes may move the needle in 2017 - CS

Credit Suisse names Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) one of its potential surprise stocks for 2017:

"Several of the current CEO's predecessors have struggled to regain focus and efficiency in an effort to turn the business around and made bad capital allocation decisions. Whilst it may be hard to believe in cultural change, especially for an organization with a distinctive culture such as RDS, we would argue that (a) under the right leadership, and (b) when a downturn has been sufficiently long, organizations can create lasting improvements. For example, RDS is taking on board some of BG’s best practices, and has no intention of pursuing complex ‘iconic’ projects, of which there were many in the past cycle with weak returns (due to cost overruns)."

Firm says planned divestments may be easier to complete given the faster-than-expected rebalance of oil markets.