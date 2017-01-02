India manufacturing slips on cash crunch

India's Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index dropped to 49.6 in December from November's 52.3, showing the first business activity contraction in 12 months.

"Shortages of money in the economy steered output and new orders in the wrong direction, thereby interrupting a continuous sequence of growth that had been seen throughout 2016," said Pollyanna De Lima, an economist at IHS Markit.

Previously: Modi defends high denomination cash ban (Jan. 01 2017)

ETFs: EPI, INDY, SCIF, INDA, INDL, PIN, INP, INXX, IIF, INCO, INR, SCIN, ICN, SMIN