Five retail stocks that may preannounce in Jan. - GS

Goldman notes that retail stocks account for a third of January guidance updates, often under-represented in options pricing.

Analysts identify five retailers likely to be more volatile in Jan. which are underpriced by options:

CMG: buy straddles for ICR Xchange (Jan. 9-11) conference and earnings.

DPZ: buy calls to capture cold winter and analyst day at ICR.

EAT: buy straddles for ICR - shares moved +8% in 2016.

LULU: buy straddles for ICR - mgmt. has preannounced in the previous six years.

TIF: buy straddles for outlook call on Jan. 17. This catalyst has moved shares +/-8% for the past six years.