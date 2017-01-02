Manufacturing strength boosts eurozone stocks

Euro-area manufacturing expanded last month at the fastest rate since April 2011, in a sign that the currency bloc's recovery is intact heading into 2017.

IHS Markit's Purchasing Managers' Index climbed to 54.9 in December, matching the initial estimate on Dec. 15 and up from 53.7 in November.

"Policy makers will be doubly-pleased to see the manufacturing sector’s improved outlook being accompanied by rising price pressures," said Chris Williamson, chief business economist at IHS Markit.

CAC 40 +0.5% ; DAX +0.9% ; Euro Stoxx 50 +0.5%.

