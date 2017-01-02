BP opts out of Iran deals

BP has opted out of the first wave of agreements to develop oil and gas reserves in Iran after the lifting of international sanctions - setting it apart from its two biggest European rivals Shell and Total.

Sources told FT the main reason was commercial. "It's a question of where the best returns on investment can be made and BP has plenty of attractive opportunities elsewhere."

But they also acknowledged the continued existence of some U.S. sanctions against Iran and the prospects of a hardline stance by the Trump administration.