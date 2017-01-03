Strong upturn in Chinese manufacturing

The manufacturing sector of the world's No. 2 economy expanded for a fifth month in December, another survey has confirmed, and even posted its fastest rate of improvement since January 2013.

China's Caixin manufacturing PMI came in at 51.9%, up from November's 50.9, while the official PMI stood at 51.4 - the second highest monthly reading of 2016.

The data caps a year of steady improvement and signals policy makers may have leeway to curb financial risks while keeping growth humming.

