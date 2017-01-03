Markets eye oil production cuts

It will inevitably be another big year for crude watchers as the truth over whether oil producing countries will cap output is made clear.

Jan. 1 marked the official start of the deal agreed by OPEC and non-OPEC member countries in November last year to reduce production by almost 1.8M barrels per day.

In the session today, crude is pushing higher: WTI +0.5% to $54/bbl.

