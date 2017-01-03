Chinese factories violate anti-smog measures

China's Ministry of Environmental Protection has punished hundreds of companies and tens of thousands of vehicles that violated measures meant to reduce smog during a period of particularly noxious pollution in the country.

Many cities in Northern China still face a "red" or "orange alert," however, the total number of "blue sky days" reached 198 in 2016, up 12 from the previous year.

