Vladimir Putin has ruled out a tit-for-tat retaliation against the U.S. expulsion of 35 Russian diplomats, in a move Donald Trump called "very smart" over the weekend.

The President-elect also criticized China for its failings in assisting the U.S. with North Korea, after Kim Jong Un warned that preparations for launching an ICBM were at the final stage.

"China has been taking out massive amounts of money & wealth from the U.S. in totally one-sided trade, but won't help with North Korea. Nice!"