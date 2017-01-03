ContraVir awarded research grant to support development of hep B candidate CRV431

Canada's National Research Council awards ContraVir Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTRV) a $297,875 CAD research grant to support the advancement of CRV431, the company's cyclophilin inhibitor in preclinical development for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection. The grant, awarded through the Council's Industrial Research Assistance Program, will fund a substantial portion of personnel expenses.

CRV431 is a cyclophilin inhibitor derived from cyclosporin A, an immunosuppressant drug used in organ transplantation to prevent rejection. Cyclophilins are a class of proteins overexpressed in certain cancers, cardiovascular diseases and viral infections. CRV431 inhibits HBV replication by blocking specific interactions between HBV proteins and host cell cyclophilins, which the HBV virus uses to proliferate and avoid detection by the cell's antiviral mechanisms.