Ardelyx launches two studies evaluating RDX7675 in patients with excess blood potassium

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) initiates a Phase 3 clinical trial and an onset-of-action study assessing RDX7675 in hyperkalemia, a potentially serious condition affecting patients with chronic kidney disease and/or heart failure.

The Phase 3 is a randomized, single-blind, three-part study that will enroll ~300 adults. It also includes a long-term, open-label safety extension.

The onset-of-action study is a single-blind, placebo-controlled trial that will evaluate the safety, efficacy and onset-of-action of RDX7675 in 60 participants.

RDX7675 is an orally available, non-absorbed potassium-binding polymer that the company says offers significant advantages over standard-of-care treatment sodium polystyrene sulfonate, an FDA-approved polymer that has been in use for over 50 years. It has modified the compound to eliminate sodium and sorbitol, optimize binding capacity and improve the taste.

Related tickers: (NYSE:AZN)(NASDAQ:RLYP)(OTC:GNHAY)