Stocks gear up for fresh run at Dow 20K

Upbeat Chinese factory data boosted equities in Asia overnight, with the rally extending across Europe and pushing U.S. stock index futures up 0.8% .

Traders had an extra day off to get over a New Year's hangover and are now back at their desks to take on 2017.

Oil is up 2.3% at $54.93/bbl, gold is 0.2% lower at $1149/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is up 7 bps to 2.5%.

