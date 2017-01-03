Macau stocks tripped up in Hong Kong trading

Macau stocks are giving back some of their gains from last Friday after the sector generated revenue growth of 8% in December vs. 9% consensus.

Some investors were banking on a month of double-digit growth, says Union Gaming.

The Bloomberg Intelligence Gaming Market Index for China s down over 2%.

Macau casino stocks: Wynn Macau (OTCPK:WYNMF, OTCPK:WYNMY, WYNN), Sands China (OTCPK:SCHYY, OTCPK:SCHYF, LVS), MGM China (OTCPK:MCHVF, OTCPK:MCHVY, MGM), Galaxy Entertainment (OTCPK:GXYEF), SJM Holdings (OTCPK:SJMHF, OTCPK:SJMHY), Melco Crown (NASDAQ:MPEL).

Related ETF: BJK.