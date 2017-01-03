Marathon Petroleum plans to accelerate asset dropdown

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) says plans to significantly accelerate its dropdown of assets during 2017, with ~$1.4B of MLP-eligible annual EBITDA to MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) to be completed "as soon as practicable."

MPC expects to exchange its economic interests in the general paertnership for MPLX units in conjunction with completion of the dropdowns.

MPC also says it will conduct a strategic review of its Speedway assets, including a potential tax-free separation of Speedway to MPC shareholders; Elliott Management recently raised concerns about Speedway and other issues with the company.