RedHill Bio to co-promote Concordia's GI drug Donnatal in U.S.; shares ahead 3% premarket

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) is up 3% premarket, albeit on only 810 shares, in response to its announcement that it has inked a co-promotion agreement with a subsidiary of Concordia International (NASDAQ:CXRX) for certain U.S. promotion rights to Donnatal (phenobarbital, hyoscyamine sulfate, atropine sulfate, scopalamine hydrobromide) an oral medication used to treat irritable bowel syndrome, spastic colon and acute enterocolitis.

Under the terms of the three-year agreement, RedHill will be responsible for certain promotional activities while Concordia will supply the product. RedHill will initiate gradual promotion in the next few months.

Donnatal accounted for almost 8% of Concordia's revenues in H1 2016.