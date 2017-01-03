Trump names Robert Lighthizer as U.S. trade representitive

A lawyer who served as deputy U.S. trade representative under Reagan, Lighthizer seems to be of the same mind as the president-elect.

"Mr. McCain may be a conservative," wrote Lighthizer during the 2008 campaign. "But his unbridled free-trade policies don't help make that case." Later on in the same essay, Lighthizer noted Alexander Hamilton was no free trader.

Trump on Lighthizer: "He will do an amazing job helping turn around the failed trade policies which have robbed so many Americans of prosperity."

