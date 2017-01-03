J&J Snack Foods acquires Hill & Valley

J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) announces that it acquired premium bakery Hill & Valley Inc.

Hill & Valley generates sales of over $45M annually selling to retail in-store bakeries. The business also has strategic private labeling partnerships with retailers nationwide.

“This acquisition rounds out our in-store bakery offerings by expanding our capabilities and customer base, and provides us a newly constructed facility that has ample capacity for growth and a nimble production process," says J&J Senior VP Jerry Law.

Source: Press Release