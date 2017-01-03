Inotek's lead product candidate flunks late-stage study; shares plummet 68% premarket

Thinly traded micro cap Inotek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ITEK) craters 68% premarket on robust volume in response to its announcement that lead product candidate trabodenoson failed to beat placebo in a Phase 3 study called MATrX-1 in patients with primary open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

Trabodenoson did not achieve the primary endpoint of demonstrating superiority to placebo in reducing intraocular pressure at all 12 time points. The company says part of the problem was a higher-than-expected placebo response, specifically 2-3 mmHg greater than that observed in Phase 2.

Complete results should be available later this quarter. Management will determine the next steps in the trabodenoson monotherapy program at that time.

Trabodenoson is a selective adenosine mimetic that augments the natural function of the eye's trabecular meshwork, the main passageway to transport aqueous humor (fluid) out of the eye.