Autoliv and Volvo Cars signs an agreement to form a joint venture

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) and Volvo Cars signed a final agreement to form a joint venture named Zenuity to develop software for autonomous driving and driver assistance systems.

Autoliv will make a total investment of around SEK1.1B. Volvo Cars will also contribute certain assets to the joint venture.

Autoliv and Volvo Cars will own the joint venture 50/50..

The joint venture will be governed by a separate board of directors and the Dennis Nobelius will be the Chief Executive Officer of the joint venture.

