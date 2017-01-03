Iradimed announces first shipments of its MRI compatible patient vital signs monitor

Iradimed Corporation (NASDAQ:IRMD) announces the first shipments of its MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system to international customers.

Roger Susi, President and CEO says, “Shipments of the new 3880 MRI compatible patient vital signs monitor, while small in number of units, mark a milestone in the Company’s history. Though the 3880 system is not yet available for sale in the U.S., we remain focused on obtaining FDA 510(k) clearance and the commencement of U.S. sales during the second half of 2017."

The IRADIMED 3880 MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system has been designed with non-magnetic components and other special features in order to safely and accurately monitor a patient’s vital signs during various MRI procedures.