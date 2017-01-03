Israel's Electra buys Golan for $91M

Electra Consumer Products has agreed to buy Golan Telecom for 350M shekels ($91M).

It also signed a network sharing agreement with Cellcom (NYSE:CEL), which will lend it 130M shekels to help finance the purchase.

The deal puts Golan on a stable footing after Cellcom in November filed a request for the liquidation of Golan, alleging it owed 600M shekels for using its network.

Cellcom tried to buy Golan in 2015 for about $300M but was blocked by regulators.