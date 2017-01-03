Protalix Bio's CF candidate shows encouraging results in mid-stage study; shares up 5% premarket

Nano cap Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEMKT:PLX) is up 5% premarket on robust volume in response to its announcement of positive interim results in a Phase 2 clinical trial assessing AIR DNase (alidornase alfa) in patients with cystic fibrosis (CF).

Initial data show that alidornase alfa improved lung function by 4.1 points from baseline as measured by percent predicted forced expiratory volume in one second (ppFEV1), a favorable result compared to a mean of 2.5 achieved by a commercially available CFTR modulator.

The Phase 2 trial is a 28-day switch-over study in CF patients previously treated with Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY) Pulmozyme (dornase alfa). Complete results should be available by the end of the quarter.

The company says AIR DNase is designed to treat all CF patients, not just those with certain genetic mutations.