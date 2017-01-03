Hartford/Berkshire in reinsurance deal for asbestos liability

Hartford Financial (NYSE:HIG) will pay Berkshire Hathaway's (BRK.A, BRK.B) National Indemnity $650M to take on up to $1.5B of losses on asbestos and environmental exposures.

Hartford will book a $423M Q4 after-tax charge, and a $1.10 hit to book value per share ($48.30 at the end of Q3) thanks to the deal. The agreement is also seen as being slightly negative to 2017 P&C net investment income.

The plan for 2017 capital returns - including $1.3B of buybacks - shouldn't be affected.